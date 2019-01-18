Diallo went scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and provided three rebounds and an assist across 11 minutes Thursday in the Thunder's 138-128 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Diallo is stuck in a shooting slump, as the rookie has converted just 20.8 percent of his field-goal attempts and 45.5 percent of his free throws over the past 10 games. Those percentages are exaggerated by a low volume of attempts, as Diallo has often been summoned from the bench to play only a few minutes before checking out of contests. He could probably benefit from an extended stint in the G League, where he would be able to receive consistent playing time.