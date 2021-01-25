Diallo registered 14 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 20 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss against the Clippers.

Diallo might have played only 20 minutes, but that was more than enough to deliver a well-rounded stat line while also ending as the Thunder's third-best scorer behind the backcourt tandem of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and George Hill. Diallo is perfectly capable of reaching double-digit scoring numbers, as he has done that in five of his last eight games, and he could be useful in deep formats due to his steady role off the bench. His lack of playing time and inconsistent performance limit his upside in most formats, though.