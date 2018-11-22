Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Suffers leg injury late Wednesday
Diallo suffered a lower leg injury in Wednesday's game against the Warriors and was stretchered off the court, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Diallo turned his ankle late in Wednesday's game, which caused his lower leg to turn awkwardly. The injury did not look good, and Diallo needed a stretcher to be taken from the court. There has been no official statement from the Thunder yet, however it seems as though he could be out for an extended period of time. More information should come out at the conclusion of Wednesday's game, as well as in the coming day.
