Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Unavailable Friday
Diallo (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Philadelphia, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
Diallo was initially questionable due to a left knee sprain, but he's since been ruled him out. His next opportunity to return will come Monday in Los Angeles.
