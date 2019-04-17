Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Undergoes surgery
Diallo underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow Wednesday, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Diallo was not available for either of the Thunder's first two playoff games, and it appears the injury is more serious than initially noted. Diallo will be able to return to basketball-related activities in about four weeks. Ultimately, there's a strong chance he will not be available for the remainder of the playoffs.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...