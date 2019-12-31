Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Upgraded to questionable Tuesday
Diallo (elbow) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against Dallas, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Diallo was originally ruled out for Tuesday's slate but his health seems to be progressing rapidly over the past few hours and now has a chance to make an appearance on the floor. Diallo has been sidelined since logging 15 minutes against the Lakers on Nov. 22, a span of 17 straight contests.
