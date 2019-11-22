Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Upgraded to questionable
Diallo (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's matchup against the Lakers.
Diallo was previously listed as out, but it seems as if his sprained knee is feeling better than expected. If he plays Friday, it would be his first appearance since Nov. 12, and it's possible he would be on a minutes limit.
