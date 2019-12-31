Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Will be available
Diallo (elbow) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
It's been a long road back for Diallo, who hasn't played since Nov. 22 due to a hyperextended left elbow. He'll be available off the bench Tuesday, and while he doesn't have a minutes restriction, it's possible he could be limited given the long layoff.
