Diallo will enter the starting five for Tuesday's preseason game against the Bucks, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Terrance Ferguson has been starting at shooting guard throughout the preseason with Andre Roberson (knee) sidelined, but recently suffered a concussion and will sit out Tuesday's contest. As a result, Diallo will get his first opportunity to pick up the start and he should see an expanded workload as coach Billy Donovan gets a long look at the youngster before the regular season opens next week.