Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Winds up in Oklahoma City
Diallo was traded to the Thunder shortly after the 2018 NBA Draft, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Diallo was initially selected by his hometown Nets but was then sent to Charlotte as part of the package Brooklyn used to acquire Dwight Howard on Wednesday. In the aftermath of the draft, Diallo will be sent to Oklahoma City, but the deal cannot become official until July 6. Once considered a first-round talent, Diallo was drafted with the 45th pick after a relatively underwhelming 2017-18 season at Kentucky.
