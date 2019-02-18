Diallo was the winner of Saturday Night's Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Charlotte.

It was a bit of an underwhelming contest, overall, but Diallo came through with the dunk of the night, vaulting over Shaquille O'Neal's shoulders and finishing with a Vince Carter-esque arm-in-the-rim. The effort was good enough for a 50, and Diallo finished up with scores of 43 and 45 for his final two dunks, giving him 88 total points in the final round -- three more than second-place finisher, Dennis Smith, Jr.