Diallo (groin) is out for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Diallo will miss his sixth straight game due to a lingering groin injury. He hasn't played since late February. The Thunder will also be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quad), Darius Bazley (shoulder), George Hill (thumb) and Josh Hall.
