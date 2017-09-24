Thunder's Isaiah Canaan: Signs with Thunder
Canaan agreed to a non-guaranteed contract with the Thunder on Sunday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Canaan spent the 2016-17 campaign with the Bulls, but was held to a relatively small bench role and averaged just 15.2 minutes per game. After receiving minimal interest from potential suitors this offseason, the Thunder will give him a shot with what is essentially a training camp deal. Canaan will need to have a strong preseason in order to make the Thunder's final roster and he'd likely be nothing more than the team's third option at point guard if he survives cuts.
