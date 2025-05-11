Hartenstein ended Sunday's 92-87 win over the Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes.

Hartenstein made his presence felt on the glass in Game 4 along with Chet Holmgren, with a combined 27 rebounds Sunday. Hartenstein has failed to crack double digits in rebounding only twice during these NBA playoffs, averaging 8.9 per game.