Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Available Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartenstein (rest) is available for Tuesday's preseason game against the Bucks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Hartenstein will return to action after sitting out Saturday's loss to the Pacers. He'll start alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso and Luguentz Dort.
