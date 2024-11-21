Hartenstein closed with 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and four blocks over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 109-99 victory over Portland.

Hartenstein made his season debut for the Thunder, returning from a hand injury that cost him the first month of the season. Although he did come off the bench, Hartenstein played 29 minutes, tallying a double-double while putting up a team-best plus-16. It is unclear whether he will move into the starting lineup, although given the injury to Chet Holmgren, it does make sense. Nonetheless, Hartenstein should have a sizeable role for the Thunder, even more so given their lack of center depth.