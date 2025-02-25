Hartenstein didn't return to Monday's 131-128 overtime loss to the Timberwolves after being diagnosed with a facial contusion, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said after the game that Hartenstein will be re-evaluated Tuesday.
Hartenstein took a shot to the nose from an opposing player in the third quarter and checked out of the game with 8:48 remaining in the period. The center finished with four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 16 minutes. Though the injury suppressed his playing time Monday, Hartenstein's minutes have been trending down since Chet Holmgren -- who sat out against the Timberwolves for rest purposes in the second leg of a back-to-back set -- rejoined the lineup Feb. 7. In the ensuing eight games, Hartenstein is averaging 9.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.5 steals in 25.5 minutes per contest.
