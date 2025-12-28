default-cbs-image
Hartenstein left Sunday's game against the 76ers for the locker room due to an apparent right ankle injury, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Hartenstein appeared to turn his right ankle before limping to the locker room late in the third quarter of Sunday's contest. If he is unable to return, Kenrich Williams could see extra minutes.

