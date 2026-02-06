Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartenstein (eye) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Rockets.
Hartenstein missed Wednesday's loss to San Antonio due to a corneal abrasion but will return to action Saturday. The big man has appeared in three outings (two starts) following a 16-game absence with a right calf injury, averaging 9.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 21.0 minutes per contest over that stretch. He has yet to log more than 23 minutes since the extended absence and may remain on a minutes restriction versus Houston.
