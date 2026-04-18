Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartenstein (calf) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's Game 1 meeting with the Suns.
Hartenstein skipped the Thunder's final two regular-season games to rest his calf, but he'll be back in action Sunday. Hartenstein should start, which will push Branden Carlson back to the second unit.
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