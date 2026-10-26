Hartenstein supplied 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes during Sunday's 108-101 victory over the Clippers.

Hartenstein secured his first double-double of 2026-27 while playing his most minutes through three contests so far. Oklahoma City's starting center is averaging 7.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.7 steals in 22.3 minutes, and his playing time could increase slightly with Jaylin Williams (wrist) leaving Sunday's win in the first half.