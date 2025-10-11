Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Out against Indiana
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartenstein (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's exhibition against Indiana, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
This sounds like another planned maintenance day for Hartenstein, as the Thunder left several players back at home for this away game. Hartenstein's next chance to play comes Tuesday in an exhibition against the Bucks.
