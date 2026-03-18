Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Resting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartenstein (rest) will not play Wednesday against the Nets.
As expected, Hartenstein will get a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Chet Holmgren (hip) is questionable, so the Thunder may need to rely heavily on Jaylin Williams.
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