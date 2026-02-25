Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Ruled out for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartenstein has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to right soleus injury management, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Wednesday's game will be the second of a back-to-back set, so Hartenstein will receive a maintenance day after tallying 11 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 116-107 victory over the Raptors. Chet Holmgren (back) isn't expected to play either, so Jaylin Williams could be looking at a spot start at center. The Thunder will also have more minutes available in the frontcourt for Kenrich Williams and Branden Carlson.
