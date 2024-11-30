Hartenstein closed Friday's 101-93 victory over the Lakers with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes.

The 18 boards were a season high for Hartenstein, who produced his fourth straight double-double since making his Thunder debut Nov. 20. The veteran center has stabilized a frontcourt that had been struggling in the absence of Chet Holmgren (hip), and Hartenstein could hold down the starting job into February depending on how quickly Holmgren recovers from his fractured hip.