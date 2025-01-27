Hartenstein (calf) finished with 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-9 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one block across 33 minutes during Sunday's 118-108 victory over the Trail Blazers.

After missing the Thunder's previous five contests with a strained left calf, Hartenstein returned to action with no restrictions Sunday. The center got off to a delayed start to the season after suffering a non-displaced fracture in his left hand during the preseason, but since debuting Nov. 20, Hartenstein is averaging 11.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals in 29.9 minutes per game over 25 appearances. His production and minutes could take a hit once Chet Holmgren (hip) is back in action, but the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is unlikely to be ready to play until some point after the All-Star break.