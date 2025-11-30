Hartenstein sustained a right soleus strain and will be re-evaluated in 10-to-14 days, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Hartenstein was a late scratch ahead of Friday's win over Phoenix and will now miss an extended period due to the soleus strain. With the big man sidelined, Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams are candidates for increased minutes. Across 19 regular-season appearances thus far, Hartenstein has averaged 12.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 27.8 minutes per contest.