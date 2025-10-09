Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Will play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartenstein (rest) will play in Thursday's preseason game against the Hornets, Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic reports.
Hartenstein is set to make his first appearance of the preseason after sitting out Oklahoma City's first two exhibition contests. The veteran big man will likely see the bulk of his action come in the first half Thursday.
