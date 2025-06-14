Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Will start Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartenstein will be in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pacers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Hartenstein came off the bench during Game 3 for the third consecutive game. He'll revert to his usual role as a starter with Cason Wallace set to be in the second unit Friday. As a starter throughout this postseason, Hartenstein has averaged 9.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 62.2 percent from the field.
More News
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Shifts to bench in loss•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Moving to bench for Game 1•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Logs just 16 minutes Monday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Grabs six boards in defeat•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Sees just 25 minutes•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Strong showing in Game 5•