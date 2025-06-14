default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hartenstein will be in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pacers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Hartenstein came off the bench during Game 3 for the third consecutive game. He'll revert to his usual role as a starter with Cason Wallace set to be in the second unit Friday. As a starter throughout this postseason, Hartenstein has averaged 9.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 62.2 percent from the field.

More News