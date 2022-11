Joe (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Knicks, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Joe was initially slated to miss a third consecutive game Monday, but he was upgraded to questionable a few hours prior to tipoff before being deemed available. Over his four appearances prior to his absence, he averaged 3.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per game.