Joe posted 24 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-11 FT) and three assists over 28 minutes during Sunday's 124-115 loss to the Kings.

With the second straight absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle/abdomen), Joe got the starting nod again and led the team in scoring. The young guard was a big part of the offense for the shorthanded Thunder, even getting to the line 11 times. Other than his scoring, he fails to add much defensively, but given the currently unknown timetable for Gilgeous-Alexander's return, Joe is showing he can be a good streaming option for any fantasy managers solely looking to add some scoring numbers.