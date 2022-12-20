Joe isn't starting Monday against Portland, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Joe will revert back to a bench role after making a spot start Saturday against Memphis. He's put up 8.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in his last four matchups off the bench.
