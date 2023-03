Joe will return to the second unit for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

The Thunder are rolling with a big lineup tonight featuring Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, but Joe should still see solid minutes off the bench with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (protocols) unavailable. He'll look to bounce back after scoring just eight points over 22 minutes his last time out.