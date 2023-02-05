Joe supplied 18 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, one block and two steals over 19 minutes during Saturday's 153-121 victory over Houston.

Joe was locked in from beyond the arc and scored 15 of his 18 points from downtown. He's shown that he can make a sizeable impact from deep when given the chance, as he drilled seven triples on two separate occasions in January. However, he's yet to do so on a consistent basis. Joe has been held to single figures in four of his last six appearances.