Joe finished Friday's 124-115 loss to the Suns with a team-high 28 points (11-17 FG, 6-12 3Pt) to go with seven rebounds in 36 minutes.

Entering the starting five as a replacement for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle), Joe left the facilitating duties to Josh Giddey (five assists) and instead turned his focus toward filling Gilgeous-Alexander's role as a high-volume scorer. While the stellar performance in the scoring column is sure to attract some attention, Joe still profiles little more than a streaming option for three-pointers, given his lack of production in other areas along with the fact that Gilgeous-Alexander isn't expected to be dealing with a long-term injury. Assuming Gilgeous-Alexander is back in action Sunday against the Kings, Joe will move to the bench and see a major drop in his minutes and usage (20.1 percent) from Friday.