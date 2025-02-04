Joe registered 18 points (5-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 23 minutes off the bench during Monday's 125-96 win over the Bucks.

Since missing a couple games in late January due to an illness, Joe has been a consistent long-distance threat for the Thunder on their second unit. Over the last four contests, the fifth-year wing is averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 threes, 2.5 boards and 1.8 assists in 25.3 minutes a contest while shooting 48.4 percent (15-for-31) from beyond the arc.