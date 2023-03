Joe recorded 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block across 24 minutes during Thursday's 128-111 loss to the Raptors.

Joe dropped in a team-high three triples, Continuing to serve as an elite streaming option. Although his recent production has been a little underwhelming, he appears to have carved out a 20-minute role for himself. He brings very little else to the table but for anyone desperate for three-pointers, look not further than Joe.