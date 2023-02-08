Joe compiled 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes in Tuesday's 133-130 win over the Lakers.

With a pair of five three-pointer outings under his belt over the past three games and four games with at least five three-pointers in his last 10 contests, Joe is carving out a reputation as a reliable streaming option for treys. The third-year wing typically doesn't provide much in other areas, however, meaning he shouldn't be viewed as a player worthy of a permanent roster spot on a 12- or 14-team category league.