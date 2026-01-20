Joe chipped in 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 25 minutes off the bench during Monday's 136-104 win over the Cavaliers.

The 26-year-old guard saw plenty of extra run in the big win, with the 25 minutes being his biggest workload since Nov. 17. Joe took advantage of the court time to score in double digits for just the second time in 10 January games, although he's drained multiple three-pointers in each of the last five. However, without a more consistent role, Joe's fantasy value is mainly limited to being a DFS dart throw.