Joe accumulated 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 150-117 victory over the Celtics.

Joe scored at least 20 points for just the second time this season, capitalizing on a Celtics team that didn't appear ready to play. He is carving out a decent role for himself in Oklahoma City, providing a nice scoring punch off the bench. While he is certainly not a must-add player, managers should view him as a possible streamer on nights such as this.