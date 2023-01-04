Joe accumulated 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 150-117 victory over the Celtics.
Joe scored at least 20 points for just the second time this season, capitalizing on a Celtics team that didn't appear ready to play. He is carving out a decent role for himself in Oklahoma City, providing a nice scoring punch off the bench. While he is certainly not a must-add player, managers should view him as a possible streamer on nights such as this.
More News
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Scores in double figures off bench•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Back to bench•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Goes for season-high 23 points•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Starting Saturday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Solid production in limited action•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Fires in seven triples Wednesday•