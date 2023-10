Joe posted 14 points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT) and one rebound across 16 minutes in Oklahoma City's 122-121 preseason win over the Spurs on Monday.

Joe's foul-drawing prowess isn't a reliable element of his game, but its gained viability. Joe averaged 2.1 free-throw attempts per game after the All-Star break last season, up from 0.8 throughout 2.5 seasons prior. The 24-year-old connected on 40.9 percent of 5.4 threes per game in 2022-23 and could be on track for continued overall growth.