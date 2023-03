Joe is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus Phoenix, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Joe will replace Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) in the starting lineup Wednesday. Joe is averaging 17.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 26.7 minutes across his previous six starts this season, giving him solid fantasy value in Gilgeous-Alexander's absence.