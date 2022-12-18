Joe chipped in 23 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes during Saturday's 115-109 victory over the Grizzlies.

Joe scored 15 of his season-high 23 points in the second half on 5-of-8 shooting from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc as Oklahoma City closed out the Grizzlies. It was Joe's second time this season reaching the 20-point mark, though he didn't contribute much else stat-wise with just three rebounds and a steal, all of which came in the first half. The Thunder guard played a season-high 26 minutes in the contest but that also came with a season-high four personal fouls.