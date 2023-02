Joe closed Wednesday's 112-106 loss to the Rockets with three points (1-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two assists and one steal over 21 minutes.

Coach Mark Daigneault continues to experiment with different lineups, but Joe couldn't make the most of his opportunity in this one. He came into Wednesday's game on fire from beyond the arc, hitting a total of 24 three-pointers in his previous seven games.