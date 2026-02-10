Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Hits for 19 points from bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joe produced 19 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Monday's 119-110 victory over the Lakers.
Although Cason Wallace continued to start for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen), Joe also helped to fill the gap with another strong performance. Joe struggled during a spot start last week against the Spurs, and his swift demotion served as proper motivation for the sixth-year pro. With Jared McCain shooting up the depth chart, Joe will need to keep his production up to preserve his spot in the rotation.
More News
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Drops 21 off bench Saturday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Not starting Saturday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Starting Wednesday vs. San Antonio•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Leading scorer in rout•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Solid showing in victory•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Coming off bench Sunday•