Joe produced 19 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Monday's 119-110 victory over the Lakers.

Although Cason Wallace continued to start for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen), Joe also helped to fill the gap with another strong performance. Joe struggled during a spot start last week against the Spurs, and his swift demotion served as proper motivation for the sixth-year pro. With Jared McCain shooting up the depth chart, Joe will need to keep his production up to preserve his spot in the rotation.