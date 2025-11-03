Joe closed with 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-10 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes during Sunday's 137-106 win over the Pelicans.

Sunday marked Joe's second game of the season, as he missed the first five due to a knee injury, but Joe has been able to produce immediately after returning, dropping at least 13 points, five rebounds, three threes and a steal in consecutive contests. His role may be reduced once Luguentz Dort (illness) and Jalen Williams (wrist) inevitably return, but Joe has done well in increased playing time when called upon.