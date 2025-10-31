Joe (knee) tallied 20 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes Thursday in the Thunder's 127-108 win over the Wizards.

Cleared to make his season debut after missing the Thunder's first five games while recovering from a left knee contusion, Joe didn't exhibit any signs of rust. He was one of two Thunder bench players to put up 20 points in the runaway victory, with reserve guard Ajay Mitchell also achieving the feat. Though Joe should be a regular part of the Thunder's rotation now that he's healthy again, his playing time will likely trend down in more competitive games and when Oklahoma City gets Chet Holmgren (back) and Jalen Williams (wrist) back in action.