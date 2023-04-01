Joe recorded seven points (2-10 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three steals over 25 minutes during Friday's 121-117 loss to the Pacers.

Joe rejoined the reserves Friday upon the return of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and turned in a second straight poor shooting performance. The sharpshooter has now missed all of his last 15 three-point attempts and has shot just 27.2 percent from the field since his 33-point outing Tuesday. Joe should be expected to snap out of the slump considering he has nailed triples at a 40.9 percent clip this season.