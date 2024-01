Joe registered four points (2-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals across 20 minutes during Monday's 112-105 loss to the Lakers.

Joe missed all six of his three-point attempts, finishing with just four points in 20 minutes. As a player who relies solely on his perimeter shot for value, this was a disappointing night to say the least. He remains a viable streaming option in standard formats, but as we saw here, he does come with an element of risk.