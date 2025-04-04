Joe is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Rockets due to right knee soreness.
Joe is in danger of missing his first game since March 3 due to a right knee injury. If Joe is ultimately downgraded to out, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso and Aaron Wiggins are candidates to receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Outstanding in win over Chicago•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Drains five threes from second unit•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Scores 14 points in win•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Not starting vs. Charlotte•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Productive off bench•